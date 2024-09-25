Atlanta shooting sends 2 to the hospital, motive unknown

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a double shooting along Victor Circle NW on Sept. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

Two men were hospitalized following a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to preliminary reports from the Atlanta Police Department.

At approximately 1:03 p.m., officers from Atlanta Police Zone 1 responded to a report of a person shot at 109 Victor Circle NW. Upon arrival, officers discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was found alert, conscious, and breathing and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The second victim was in critical condition and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were dispatched to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.