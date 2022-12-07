2 teens arrested in shooting deaths of 12-, 15-year-old near Atlantic Station

Atlanta Police Department investigators say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting on 17th Street that killed two young people and injured four others near Atlantic Station.

At a press conference Wednesday, Chief Charles Hampton Jr. say that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and a gang-related charge.

Hampton Jr. said that both suspects were students in the Atlanta Public School system and that the 16-year-old was arrested in New York.

"The case is still very active," Hampton said.

Police recently shared surveillance video of people they believe were involved in the shooting that left 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson dead. At this time, officials say they have identified everyone in the video - with one of the suspects being seen in the video.

(From left to right: Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

One suspect, the "main shooter," was wearing a black and yellow hoodie. Police said a second suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white letters, according to police. The video showed a group boarding a train at Arts Center MARTA Station. Police investigators said the suspect in the yellow and black hoodie fired shots meant for Cameron. A bullet indirectly his Zyion, killing him as well.

ATLANTA CITY COUNCILWOMAN TO PROPOSE YOUTH CURFEW

Atlanta police officers were initially called around 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 to Market Street after receiving a report of multiple people shot. Police said an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Atlantic Station security guards had escorted a group of minors for "disorderly behavior."

Police said something caused the situation to escalate to gunfire. The shooting happened on 17th Street.

MOM TELLS ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL SHE SOUGHT INTERVENTION FOR TROUBLED 12-YEAR-OLD

Investigators have not released the identity of either suspect due to them being minors.

Since the shooting police have discussed measures to increase security and surveillance at the shopping center. Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites suggested Atlanta's curfew for children under 16 years old should be earlier, starting at 7 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details.