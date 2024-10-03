Atlanta ranked among most dangerous; but violent crime rates dropping

article

A recent survey by Safe and Sound Security has ranked Atlanta 14th on its list of the most dangerous cities in the United States. The report highlights aggravated assault as the most common crime in Atlanta, as well as in the top three cities on the list: Memphis, St. Louis, and Little Rock.

According to the survey, Atlanta is grappling with high rates of violent crime, including aggravated assault, which occurs at a rate of 8.64 per 1,000 people. Despite being a major economic and cultural hub, the city's crime rates remain a concern. Safe and Sound notes that Atlanta’s crime-reduction efforts include a mix of community policing and social programs aimed at tackling key factors contributing to crime.

However, there is some positive news. According to the Atlanta Police Department's year-end crime report for 2023, aggravated assaults have decreased by 16%, with nearly 2,700 cases reported in 2023 compared to 3,200 in 2022. Other violent crimes, such as homicide and rape, have also seen fluctuations. Homicides decreased by 17% in 2023 compared to the previous year, while rapes saw a 51% decline.

As of September 2024, aggravated assaults continue to decrease, with 1,845 incidents reported so far this year, down from 2,036 during the same period in 2023. Homicides are also down by 10% compared to last year (94 vs. 105). Unfortunately, rapes have risen, with 62 cases reported in 2024 so far, compared to 44 at the same time in 2023.

When it comes to property crimes, there has been a mixed trend. Robberies and theft from motor vehicles have decreased, while burglaries and shoplifting have risen slightly. Motor vehicle theft, however, saw a notable drop of 22%.

For more detailed crime statistics, visit the Atlanta Police Department’s crime report.

Despite Atlanta’s placement on the list of the most dangerous cities, the overall trend shows progress in reducing violent crime. The city continues to address its challenges through a combination of law enforcement strategies and community initiatives.

Top 20 Most Dangerous Cities in America: