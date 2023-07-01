Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police vehicles vandalized, motorcycles near academy set on fire overnight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Three police vehicles were vandalized overnight, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to 890 Memorial Drive regarding damage to vehicles.

Upon arrival, they discovered three APD vehicles with broken windows. The Path Force Unit, which is in charged of keeping the Atlanta BeltLine safe, is located at that address.

It does not appear any items were stolen from the cars.

Police are also investigating an incident where it appears several motorcycles were set on fire inside a parking deck near the Atlanta Police Training Academy on Southside Industrial Parkway. APD has not confirmed that the motorcycles belonged to them at this time. 

It is not known if these incidents are related. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.