Atlanta police searching for rape suspect

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a rape suspect.

According to investigators, a woman left her apartment located on Juniper Street NE Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

A male suspect approached the victim and forced her into an empty apartment, where he then raped her, police said.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Tipster should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous.