Atlanta police searching for missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Atlanta police are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 75-year-old Morris McDonald.

Officials tell FOX 5 that McDonald was last heard from Saturday night at around 10 at an apartment on the 300 block of Auburn Pointe Drive SE. Investigators believe he walked away from the home and is still on foot.

Police described the missing man as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 164 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

There is no information about where he possibly could be or what kind of clothes he is wearing.

If you know anything that could help officers bring McDonald back home, please call 911.

