Atlanta police search for missing teenager

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 19-year-old male.

According to investigators, Patrick Tutt was reported missing by his mother after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Tutt was last seen at 620 New Town Cir SE, wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.

He is described as 6 feet and 1 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His family told police he has been diagnosed with autism and walks with his head down and with a slight limp.

Anyone with information on Tutt's whereabouts lease contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.