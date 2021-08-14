Atlanta police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside Target

article

Atlanta police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a Target store.

A woman who was visiting women from out of state and went to the Target located in Atlantic Station on July 28, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she felt a man touching her from behind as she was going down the escalator. She said she yelled at the suspect and then walked away.

Police said surveillance did show the suspect touch her in an inappropriate manner.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro, which is believed to have been driven by the suspect, was captured on surveillance camera in the store's parking lot.

Chevy Camaro captured on survillence footage (Atlanta Police Department )

If anyone can identify the male seen in the video or the vehicle in the picture, please contact SVU at 404-546-4260 or call 911.

