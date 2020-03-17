Atlanta police officer hospitalized after Midtown shooting

Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Photo of scene, courtesy of Josh McCosh

It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street at Piedmont Avenue in Midtown.

Investigators said an officer with the Atlanta Police Department was hospitalized after the shooting. No word yet on the officer's condition.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting. Police also haven't released any details about the suspect.