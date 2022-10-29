Expand / Collapse search

Police fatally shoot alleged gunman near Atlanta Chick-fil-A, police say

Police close a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday night in Atlanta. article

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said an officer shot and killed a man seen "actively shooting" at another man on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. 

Two officers reportedly heard gunshots and fired at the alleged shooter. The man was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting. Atlanta police didn't explain what led up to the dead man firing gunshots. 

The shooting happened north of Atlanta University Center. 