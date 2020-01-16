Atlanta police investigate possible attempted abduction

Atlanta police want to find two men who they believe may have forced a woman out of her car and then drove off with her in another vehicle.

It happened Thursday morning in the D&D Plaza on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

A witness told officers they saw the men get out of a white work van and take the woman out of her charcoal gray Infiniti.

The witness said the men then forced her into the van.

Police said one of the men drove off in the Infiniti while the other sped away in the van.

"The female victim was in the passenger seat of the Infiniti. There was a driver in the Infiniti. At this point, we do believe that the driver may have exited that vehicle from the driver's seat and assisted in removing the victim and placing her in the van," said Lt. Pete Lucky, Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to figure out exactly what happened.