Atlanta Police investigate murder at Family Dollar Store

One person was shot and killed late Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Family Dollar Store on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar Store.

Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster told Fox 5 that for unknown reasons, an argument broke out between two or more persons that left a mid-20’s male dead.

Police say they have some surveillance video but the quality is so bad it doesn’t show very much.