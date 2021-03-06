Safety issues arise during NBA All-Star weekend as police investigate six shootings

Police are investigating six separate shootings within a 24 hour period from Friday night to Saturday.

This comes as thousands of people are expected in the city for NBA All-Star weekend.

"We are ready to do what we do every day and night," Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

The NBA All-Star Game is closed to the public and there are no official events planned but there are several events happening around the city.

"We anticipate a lot of people coming into Atlanta even though there are unsanctioned events. We anticipate there’s a lot of activities in the nightlife districts," Hampton said.

During one incident, a man was shot multiple times after he tried to confront several men who police say were breaking into vehicles on Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Atlanta police said the suspects took off from the scene in a silver sedan.

Outside of the city limits, Brookhaven police are searching for clues after a triple shooting outside of Josephine Lounge on Buford Highway.

One victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Another victim was found in a car a block away and a third person showed up at the hospital.

"If there are any conflicts at these establishments we are asking people to use common sense and be able to talk themselves out of situations. To be able to walk away if things escalate," Hampton said.

Atlanta Police are working 12-hour shifts and off days have been canceled.

"The men and women of Atlanta welcome you to Atlanta but we will hold everyone responsible and ask that you act accordingly," Hampton said.

Another reported incident happened in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Rd just before 1 a.m. Officers found a male who had been shot in the arm. The gunfire was a result of an argument between the victim and a group of men he believed had broken into his vehicle, authorities say.

A fourth incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. after a man was dropped off at Emory Hospital Midtown with a gunshot wound.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, police went to a store parking lot located at 2087 Piedmont Rd to investigate the fifth shooting. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was shot in the leg, while the second victim was grazed by a bullet, investigators say.

During a sixth incident, police found a man at 860 Peachtree who had been shot. The man was hospitalized, while a woman was detained by police at the scene.

Anyone with information on these should is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

