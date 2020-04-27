Atlanta police forced to change to deal with pandemic

From police handcuffs to the jail door lock, officers have been forced to make changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An amateur video obtained by FOX 5, shows the first step in the process.

Police officers stop a suspect. Before he can be placed into a police vehicle, APD requires a mask to be put on to cover the suspect's face.

Commanders issued all officers the preferred N-95 mask. Those are not intended for short-term detainee use. The officers located a paper mask and put that on the suspect for transport.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The jail is the next stop for the detainee. Corrections officers donned in their own masks, use a contact-free thermometer to check for illness. In addition, the officer does an interview to complete the health screening.

"It's a collaborative effort," said APD union president Jason Segura. "We may make mistakes, but if we do a fellow officer will be there to remind me to put my mask on."

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----