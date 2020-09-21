Atlanta officer shoots, kills man during standoff at apartment complex

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving an officer at an Atlanta apartment complex.

The GBI has confirmed with FOX 5 that the officer-involved shooting happened Monday night at the Gladstone Apartment Complex on the 500 block of Casanova Street off Boulevard.

Atlanta police officers were called to a domestic dispute around 7:30. The caller told police that she had been involved in a "physical altercation" with her husband, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle. The woman quickly got out of the vehicle, telling the police that the man had a handgun.

Police on the scene attempted to talk the man into putting the gun down, but say that the man began advancing toward one of the officers while still holding the gun. The female officer fired, hitting the man.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No officer was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

