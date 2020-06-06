Atlanta lifts planned curfew Sunday evening

For the second night in a row, the city of Atlanta has lifted its planned curfew.

The curfews scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. until sunrise were canceled. Police say they will continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to implement it again if protests get out of hand.

The scene downtown on Friday was quite different from a week ago.

The Georgia National Guard was even seen dancing the Macarena with protesters just before curfew.

Police said no arrests were made Friday night.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.