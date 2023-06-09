Atlanta History Center highlights 20th Century design icon with new exhibit

article

Atlanta History Center’s Swan House is hosting a new exhibition called The Road to Good Taste: The Design Life of Ruby Ross Wood. The two-gallery exhibit recognizes the Murder Creek, Georgia, native as a visionary interior design icon in the early 1900s.

Visitors will learn about Wood’s life, work, and lasting contribution to high-end American design. Wood’s adventure and creativity in decorating made her a pioneer in establishing interior design as a serious career.

Onlookers may be surprised to learn that Wood designed the interior of the infamous Swan House, the same place the showing will take place in. The mansion is the only residence remaining today that Wood decorated. It remains about the same as it once was when Woods first put her touch on it.

The exhibition highlighting the American business-woman is now available until June 30.