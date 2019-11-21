Atlanta first responders get Thankgiving meal early

A big thank you to the Atlanta first responders who will spend this Thanksgiving on the clock, keeping the community safe, instead of at home with family.

The groups Judah Lodge and Daughters of Judah hosted a holiday luncheon for the Atlanta Police Department to express gratitude for the officers' sacrifice this holiday season.

Officers enjoyed a classic Thanksgiving spread at the Police Athletic Academy in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers say the tradition of hosting a first responders’ luncheon began 35 years ago.

They also collected unwrapped toys, blankets, coats, and socks for the homeless.