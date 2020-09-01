Atlanta councilman pledges to shut down notorious Buckhead party house

Neighbors who live near a Buckhead home where ticketed parties are being staged are complaining that women, wearing little clothing, are posing on the balcony of the home in the middle of the day.

At night, they say, some women stroll topless inside the mansion that is located less than five minutes from Lenox Square.

One homeowner says there are no curtains, or at least they are not drawn, so what is going on inside the home is visible to other surrounding properties and the loud music is making it nearly impossible to have quiet rest at night.

"Sometimes, the parties go on until four in the morning," said one homeowner. "Every morning after one of these parties, we see liquor bottles and paper plates left on our curbs."

The homeowner says it has been like this for almost a year.

Howard Shook is not only the councilman for the area, but his home is close to the notorious party house.

"You've seen the video that aired on TMZ," Shook told FOX 5. "Who wants to live near that."

Shook said at the next Atlanta City Council meeting, he will introduce legislation to make it illegal to use homes for short-term rentals.

"I will start with that and see where it goes," Shook said.

The next full council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

