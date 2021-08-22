Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect set for arraignment in Atlanta

Robert Aaron Long, the man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in April, is set for his second hearing — this time in Atlanta.

Long faces the death penalty in Fulton County for shootings at the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa that killed 69-year-old Suncha Kim, 74-year-old Soon Chung Park, 51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant, and 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, 63. All of the Atlanta victims were women of Asian descent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she is comfortable with her death penalty decision. She said death penalty cases like this could take 24 to 36 months.

"It is a myth that people that come from urban jurisdictions will not give death. They will, of course, be very cautious about doing it as we would expect them to be, but they will look at the facts and circumstances of the case and decide when it is appropriate," Willis said.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women, and Willis said she will not tolerate victims targeted by their gender or because of their race in her jurisdiction.

"It is a decision I thought long and hard about, but in this case, I think it is appropriate," Willis said.

Long was charged in Fulton County with four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of domestic terrorism, according to online records.

In July, Long pleaded guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault, and more in a Cherokee County court related to the shootings at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth.

Long is accused of killing 49-year-old Xiaojie "Emily" Tan, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, and 54-year-old Paul Michels at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth on March 16. Long also shot and wounded a fifth person, investigators said.

