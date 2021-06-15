Atlanta ambulance stolen from Grady Memorial Hospital, police say

article

Atlanta police are on the lookout for an ambulance stolen near Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the theft happened at around 7:45 a.m. at Jesse Hill Drive in Southeast Atlanta.

When officers got to the scene, they met with the victim, who told them they had left the ambulance running while dropping a patient off inside the hospital.

When they returned, the victim found that the ambulance had vanished.

Officers have sent a BOLO alert on the stolen vehicle and are still searching for any information related to it. The ambulance has the tag CRC7159.

If you have any information about the theft, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

