Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

At least 5 dead after severe storms rip through Georgia overnight, officials say

By and
Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Several people were killed and others hospitalized as severe storms ripped through parts of Georgia during the overnight hours Monday morning.

Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told FOX 5 that the storms claimed the lives of at least five people in Chatsworth. Five others had to be taken to the hospital due to injuries suffered from the storms.

The fire chief said the majority of the damage was associated around two mobile home parks in the area. Bain told FOX 5 that the storm was narrow and three miles long.

App and Facebook users click here to watch live stream.

A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed a probable tornado in Upson County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for multiple counties in north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta until 7 a.m. Monday. The counties include:

BAKER              

 BALDWIN            

BANKS

BARROW              

BARTOW              

BIBB

BUTTS                

CALHOUN            

CARROLL

CATOOSA            

CHATTAHOOCHEE      

CHATTOOGA

CHEROKEE            

CLARKE              

CLAY

CLAYTON              

COBB                

COWETA

CRAWFORD            

CRISP              

DAWSON

DECATUR              

DEKALB              

DOOLY

DOUGHERTY            

DOUGLAS            

EARLY

FANNIN              

FAYETTE            

FLOYD

FORSYTH              

FULTON              

GILMER

GORDON              

GREENE              

GWINNETT

HALL                

HANCOCK            

HARALSON

HARRIS              

HEARD              

HENRY

HOUSTON              

JACKSON            

JASPER

JONES                

LAMAR              

LEE

LUMPKIN              

MACON              

MADISON

MARION              

MERIWETHER          

MILLER

MITCHELL            

MONROE              

MORGAN

MURRAY              

MUSCOGEE          

 NEWTON
OCONEE              

OGLETHORPE          

PAULDING

PEACH                

PICKENS            

PIKE

POLK                

PUTNAM              

QUITMAN

RANDOLPH            

ROCKDALE            

SCHLEY

SEMINOLE            

SPALDING            

STEWART

SUMTER              

TALBOT            

TALIAFERRO

TAYLOR              

TERRELL            

TOWNS

TROUP                

TWIGGS              

UNION

UPSON                

WALKER              

WALTON

WEBSTER              

WHITE              

WHITFIELD

WILKES              

WILKINSON

In addition to heavy rain, Monday morning's storms brought damaging winds and hail, which brought down trees and scattered debris along roadways. In East Point, large trees fell onto cars and damaged property. 

A tree fell onto this car in East Point as strong storms passed through Georgia during the overnight hours Monday April 13, 2020 (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).

A large tree brought down by strong storms in East Point Monday April 13, 2020 (Source; FOX 5 Atlanta).

Other parts of Georgia saw roadways completely blocked by downed trees and debris.

A large tree completely blocks the roadway after severe storms came through Floyd County April 13, 2020 (Source: Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta).

More than 50,000 people were without power across the state as of 4:15 a.m., according to Georgia Power's outage map. Restoration times varied across areas.

The same storm system was responsible for the deaths of at least six people in south Mississippi Easter Sunday. The system also damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana as it moved through.

Several homes in South West Monroe. LA received significant damage from a tornado that touched down midday Easter Sunday (Source: City of West Monroe).

SEE ALSO: At least 6 dead in Mississippi as Easter storms sweep South

The National Weather Service predicted severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail were possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Georgia through the eastern Caronlinas and into the Mid-Atlantic vicinity.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.