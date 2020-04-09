At least 5 dead after severe storms rip through Georgia overnight, officials say
ATLANTA - Several people were killed and others hospitalized as severe storms ripped through parts of Georgia during the overnight hours Monday morning.
Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told FOX 5 that the storms claimed the lives of at least five people in Chatsworth. Five others had to be taken to the hospital due to injuries suffered from the storms.
The fire chief said the majority of the damage was associated around two mobile home parks in the area. Bain told FOX 5 that the storm was narrow and three miles long.
A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed a probable tornado in Upson County.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for multiple counties in north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta until 7 a.m. Monday. The counties include:
BAKER
BALDWIN
BANKS
BARROW
BARTOW
BIBB
BUTTS
CALHOUN
CARROLL
CATOOSA
CHATTAHOOCHEE
CHATTOOGA
CHEROKEE
CLARKE
CLAY
CLAYTON
COBB
COWETA
CRAWFORD
CRISP
DAWSON
DECATUR
DEKALB
DOOLY
DOUGHERTY
DOUGLAS
EARLY
FANNIN
FAYETTE
FLOYD
FORSYTH
FULTON
GILMER
GORDON
GREENE
GWINNETT
HALL
HANCOCK
HARALSON
HARRIS
HEARD
HENRY
HOUSTON
JACKSON
JASPER
JONES
LAMAR
LEE
LUMPKIN
MACON
MADISON
MARION
MERIWETHER
MILLER
MITCHELL
MONROE
MORGAN
MURRAY
MUSCOGEE
NEWTON
OCONEE
OGLETHORPE
PAULDING
PEACH
PICKENS
PIKE
POLK
PUTNAM
QUITMAN
RANDOLPH
ROCKDALE
SCHLEY
SEMINOLE
SPALDING
STEWART
SUMTER
TALBOT
TALIAFERRO
TAYLOR
TERRELL
TOWNS
TROUP
TWIGGS
UNION
UPSON
WALKER
WALTON
WEBSTER
WHITE
WHITFIELD
WILKES
WILKINSON
In addition to heavy rain, Monday morning's storms brought damaging winds and hail, which brought down trees and scattered debris along roadways. In East Point, large trees fell onto cars and damaged property.
A tree fell onto this car in East Point as strong storms passed through Georgia during the overnight hours Monday April 13, 2020 (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).
A large tree brought down by strong storms in East Point Monday April 13, 2020 (Source; FOX 5 Atlanta).
Other parts of Georgia saw roadways completely blocked by downed trees and debris.
A large tree completely blocks the roadway after severe storms came through Floyd County April 13, 2020 (Source: Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta).
More than 50,000 people were without power across the state as of 4:15 a.m., according to Georgia Power's outage map. Restoration times varied across areas.
The same storm system was responsible for the deaths of at least six people in south Mississippi Easter Sunday. The system also damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana as it moved through.
Several homes in South West Monroe. LA received significant damage from a tornado that touched down midday Easter Sunday (Source: City of West Monroe).
The National Weather Service predicted severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail were possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Georgia through the eastern Caronlinas and into the Mid-Atlantic vicinity.
