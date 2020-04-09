At least 5 dead after severe storms rip through Georgia overnight, officials say

Several people were killed and others hospitalized as severe storms ripped through parts of Georgia during the overnight hours Monday morning.

Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told FOX 5 that the storms claimed the lives of at least five people in Chatsworth. Five others had to be taken to the hospital due to injuries suffered from the storms.

The fire chief said the majority of the damage was associated around two mobile home parks in the area. Bain told FOX 5 that the storm was narrow and three miles long.

A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed a probable tornado in Upson County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for multiple counties in north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta until 7 a.m. Monday. The counties include:

BAKER

BALDWIN

BANKS

BARROW

BARTOW

BIBB

BUTTS

CALHOUN

CARROLL

CATOOSA

CHATTAHOOCHEE

CHATTOOGA

CHEROKEE

CLARKE

CLAY

CLAYTON

COBB

COWETA

CRAWFORD

CRISP

DAWSON

DECATUR

DEKALB

DOOLY

DOUGHERTY

DOUGLAS

EARLY

FANNIN

FAYETTE

FLOYD

FORSYTH

FULTON

GILMER

GORDON

GREENE

GWINNETT

HALL

HANCOCK

HARALSON

HARRIS

HEARD

HENRY

HOUSTON

JACKSON

JASPER

JONES

LAMAR

LEE

LUMPKIN

MACON

MADISON

MARION

MERIWETHER

MILLER

MITCHELL

MONROE

MORGAN

MURRAY

MUSCOGEE

NEWTON

OCONEE

OGLETHORPE

PAULDING

PEACH

PICKENS

PIKE

POLK

PUTNAM

QUITMAN

RANDOLPH

ROCKDALE

SCHLEY

SEMINOLE

SPALDING

STEWART

SUMTER

TALBOT

TALIAFERRO

TAYLOR

TERRELL

TOWNS

TROUP

TWIGGS

UNION

UPSON

WALKER

WALTON

WEBSTER

WHITE

WHITFIELD

WILKES

WILKINSON

In addition to heavy rain, Monday morning's storms brought damaging winds and hail, which brought down trees and scattered debris along roadways. In East Point, large trees fell onto cars and damaged property.

A tree fell onto this car in East Point as strong storms passed through Georgia during the overnight hours Monday April 13, 2020 (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).

A large tree brought down by strong storms in East Point Monday April 13, 2020 (Source; FOX 5 Atlanta).

Other parts of Georgia saw roadways completely blocked by downed trees and debris.

A large tree completely blocks the roadway after severe storms came through Floyd County April 13, 2020 (Source: Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta).

More than 50,000 people were without power across the state as of 4:15 a.m., according to Georgia Power's outage map. Restoration times varied across areas.

The same storm system was responsible for the deaths of at least six people in south Mississippi Easter Sunday. The system also damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana as it moved through.

Several homes in South West Monroe. LA received significant damage from a tornado that touched down midday Easter Sunday (Source: City of West Monroe).

SEE ALSO: At least 6 dead in Mississippi as Easter storms sweep South

The National Weather Service predicted severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail were possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Georgia through the eastern Caronlinas and into the Mid-Atlantic vicinity.

