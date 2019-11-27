Arrest warrant issued for woman who filed false abduction claim

Police in East Point have taken a warrant out against a woman for filing a false report.

Cynthia Laret Collier (East Point Police Department)

Cynthia Laret Collier, 42, faces a charge of filing a false report of a crime. As of Wednesday evening, she had not surrendered herself to the police.

East Point police said Collier met with an officer just before 2 p.m. on Sunday reporting an attempted abduction involving three men at an East Point Circle K store.

Collier told police a man followed her around the store and end up staring at her, watching. Police said Collier also believed the man had a weapon based on how he kept tapping his hand in his pocket. Police said after reviewing the video surveillance from inside the store, they found no such behavior was exhibited.

A store employee, who Collier told police was ignored by the man when asked if she could help him, said he was just trying to buy a lottery ticket.

Video from outside the store also countered a claim by Collier that the man was following her in a Dodge Charger as she used a ride-share. The rider-share driver also told police Collier made no mention of being followed to him.

Investigators determined the claim of the attempted abduction was false and took out a warrant again Collier.