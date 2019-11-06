Arrest made in shooting at Union City bowling alley

article

Clayton County police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Union City bowling alley which wounded a security guard.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Daijon Tyes Wednesday.

Police believe he and two others are involved in a shooting that happened Sunday at the Citizens Lanes Bowling Alley located along Goodson Connector Road.

The crew was seen on surveillance video getting into an argument with members of a film production crew, according to investigators.

The shooting wounded Tomesha Brown. Brown was still in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday evening.

Tyes was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

