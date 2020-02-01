Armed robbery leaves 1 dead, police search for shooter

Roswell police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot Saturday.

Police were called to 10390 Alpharetta Street in regards to an armed robbery. When officers arrived they found a Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound and unconscious.

EMS attempted to help the victim before he was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim later died at the hospital.

A suspect has not been found, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100 or call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

