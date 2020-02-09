Arctic Blast on the way

The line of storms capable of producing flash flooding and damaging winds is gone and now we will quickly see winter-like conditions return to north Georgia.

The cloud cover will begin to clear Thursday afternoon, setting us up for sunny, dry, but cooler days Friday and Saturday with lows near freezing and highs near 50 degrees.

By early Friday morning, temperatures will plummet into the 30s bringing back a winter chill to north Georgia.

This burst of colder air will come with gusty winds.

Leading to brutal wind chills to start the day.

This cold spell won't last long, but more importantly, it will bring us a few days of DRY weather.

