APS board member teaming with non-profit to feed students while out of school

Families are about to begin two weeks off school across Atlanta, and for hundreds of students, that could mean trouble finding a meal.

"For many, this will seem like an extended spring break, but for so many children, school is their beacon of light and this will be the longest two weeks for them," said Jasmine Crowe, founder and CEO of Goodr, a non-profit working to eliminate food waste and feed the hungry in Atlanta.

Atlanta Public Schools District 5 Board Member, Erika Mitchell, held a special meeting with Goodr to figure out how to keep kids from going hungry while they're not in school.

"That is my biggest fear," said Mitchell."I believe food is a human right, and no child should be without food," said the elected board member.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, all APS students can daily receive free-bagged meals (breakfast and lunch) at five school sites that will be open for food distribution Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bunche Middle School, 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School), 256 Clifton St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

For more food options, students can also visit these locations.

However, some say this isn't enough. "A lot of families don't have transportation, so we want to make sure we meet them where they are," said Mitchell. "So, that could mean apartment complexes where we drop off food, or it can be door to door," she said.

That's where Goodr comes into play. "We work with businesses to redirect their surplus food to people in need instead of landfills," said Crowe. "We believe no one should have to choose if they have food in their household in a country where we waste 80 million pounds of food a year," said the CEO.

The organization is looking for neighborhoods in need of food dropoffs for students over the next couple weeks. If you and your student need help getting meals for the next couple weeks, contact Goodr at info@goodr.co. The company also is looking for families to donate food. If you'd like to donate, you can sponsor a family by paying for their groceries. Just email Goodr.

"We are sponsoring families, and our team is going to grocery stores, we're braving the lines, we're standing in them, we're shopping for families and delivering right to their doors, and so it's kind of a free instacart service if you will," said Crowe.

Mitchell said APS is working with the board right now to roll out a specific plan for more food drop off and pick up sites. She said she hopes the community will reach out and help.

"It's not panic mode, it's innovation mode," said Mitchell.

For more APS meal resources, click HERE.

For APS policies on the coronavirus, click HERE.

