Apartment security guard gunned down in NE Atlanta

A late-night shooting leaves an apartment security guard dead.

The shots rang out around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Amani Place complex in the 1500 block of Hardee Street in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood. Police arrived and found the adult male guard, who had been shot once.

Police look for clues

He died at the scene.

Police said the guard worked at the complex and was getting ready to leave after finishing his shift when he was killed.

Investigators don't have a motive for the killing.

Witnesses reported hearing the gunfire but no car speeding away from the area. Police believe that the gunman might've been on foot.

The complex does have security cameras. Detectives plan to get access to that footage, hoping it'll help them ID the shooter.