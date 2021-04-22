Another frosty night before spring returns, potential for severe this weekend

One more frosty night before the spring returns, possibly with some thunderstorms this weekend.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Rabun, Habersham, Franklin, and Hart counties.

Temperatures will dip down as low as 34 degrees resulting in frost.

Residents will want to protect their sensitive vegetation and bring in any small animals.

Friday should be pleasant with temperatures at or near the 70s under sunny skies.

The clouds will come rolling in Friday night and so will the rain chance which will be close to 60 percent. North Georgia could see a quarter and a half an inch of rain overnight.

Advertisement

Saturday might just be a washout with the rain chance at 90 percent. Some of those thunderstorms could turn severe.

As of Thursday evening, most of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is under a Level 2 or Slight Risk for severe storms. Just north of metro Atlanta is a Marginal Risk.

The biggest concern with those storms will be damaging winds as high as 60 mph, hail, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain, despite falling on the weekend, is a very welcome sight with April being a very dry month. Less than a half-inch of rain has fallen in metro Atlanta during only four days so far this month. A typical month sees more than three times that amount spread over about 11 days.

The rain chance diminishes into the overnight hours and vanishes after sunrise Sunday with highs near 73.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.