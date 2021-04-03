Animal in road blocks westbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb, officials say

The Georgia Department of Transportation said an animal blocked traffic forcing some westbound lanes on Interstate 285 to be closed on Saturday morning.

The right lane on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County was closed due to an animal on road, GDOT said.

An update at 10:27 a.m. said the road is expected to be cleared by noon on Saturday, officials said.

Georgia 511 showed average speeds appeared to be increasing on the northside of the perimeter shortly after the update.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.