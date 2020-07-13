Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in north Florida

article

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Naomi Rose Herring.

Naomi was last seen in Madison, Florida early Monday morning. She is described as being 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black-and-yellow bumble bee dress with blue shorts.

According to officials in Madison County, which is located in north Florida and borders the state of Georgia, deputies responded to the Deerwood Inn, located at 155 St. Augustine Road in Madison. The inn is located near the Interstate 10 interchange with South State Road 53.

(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrived around 1:59 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a missing child. According to the sheriff's office, they were told Naomi was last seen sleeping in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. with another child in the care of an adult male. Officials didn't specify the relationship between Naomi and adult.



At 1:40 a.m., the child's mother returned to the room and found the room door was closed, but unlocked, officials said. They said when she entered, Naomi was not inside, but the remaining occupants were.

Deputies searched the area, along with a K9 tracking team from the Florida Department of Corrections.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 850-973-4001, ext. 1 or dial 911.

(Madison County Sheriff's Office)



