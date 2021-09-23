Amber Alert issued for four missing children out of Navajo Nation

article

Authorities in the Navajo Nation have issued an Amber Alert on Sept. 23, after four children were allegedly taken by their father.

According to a statement, 5-year-old Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 7-year-old Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 2-year-old Rain Cloud Peshlakai, and 10-year-old Turquoise Sky Peshlakai were last seen on Sept. 23 in Tsayatoh, New Mexico, which is located west of Gallup. The children were allegedly taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai.

"The Navajo Police Department received a call reporting a domestic incident involving Peshlakai. Peshlakai fled the scene with the children in a maroon Yukon and made statements to harm the children. The vehicle was found abandoned with Peshlakai and the children believed to be on foot in the area," read a portion of a statement released by Navajo law enforcement officials. "A multi-agency search is currently being conducted in Tsayatoh, New Mexico, in partnership with state, county, and federal agencies."

Description of suspect released

Rumaldo Peshlakai (Courtesy: Navajo Police Department)

Navajo police officials have released a description of the children's father. He is described as having brown eyes, weighing about 210 lbs and approximately 5'9" tall, with a bald head and a goatee.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts should dial 911.

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Ariz.

