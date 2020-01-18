Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-month-old Georgia boy

Georgia police desperately need your help finding an infant boy who was abducted Saturday morning.

Police need your help finding 2-month-old Draco Leigh Mayes. (Americus Police Department)

The Americus Police Department reports that 2-month-on Draco Leigh Mayes was abducted from a home on the 100 block of Carter Street in Americus, Georgia around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials describe Draco as wearing a dark grey onesie with long sleeves. The outfit has "Happy" written on the front with starts.

Police have identified the suspect in the abduction as 23-year-old Everett Demonte Mayes Jr. He's described as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a full beard.

Everett Mayes was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes.

The suspect and infant are believed to be traveling in a red 2013 Toyota Camry with Texas tag KND3508. The car has black velocity rims, a dent in the back driver side, and its rear driver light out.

If you have any information that can help police, please call 911 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4550 immediately.