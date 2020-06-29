Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Tallahassee boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old Leon County boy Monday evening.

Officials are looking for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley. He was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee.

Josiah Brantley was described as a Black male and was last seen wearing a white tank top with orange shorts.

Officials say he may be traveling with his suspected abductor, Jasmine Brantley, and a man named Damian Burgman, in a 2019 Dodge Journey with Florida license plate KCW V29.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Josiah Brantley or knows anything about this case is asked to call 911, 1-888-356-4774 or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.