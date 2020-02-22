Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old baby after mother is arrested

article

The Matthews Police Department in North Carolina has issued an Amber Alert for 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.

Police say the baby and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, were originally reported missing together. In an update, the police department says that Brown was arrested on Friday on charges of common law robbery and 2 counts of assault on a government official.

"At the time of her arrest, Ms. Brown's infant son, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, was not with her and his whereabouts remain unknown," the department said.

Authorities say his mother possibly suffers from a mental health disability.

Anyone who knows where the child is, please dial 911 immediately.