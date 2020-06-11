Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old Clarkston boy

article

An urgent search is underway for a missing 5-month-old Clarkston boy after police say the infant was taken following the mother being stabbed. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, has since been issued.

Noah Singleton is believed to be in the company of his non-custodial father, 24-year-old Emmanuel Singleton, according to authorities. They may be traveling in a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia license place RVD6200.

Clarkston police say officers were called out to the Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road around 3:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute call. Officers arrived to find the mother was stabbed. She was rushed to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the child’s non-custodial father took the infant and the mother’s car. They were last seen headlined northbound on Brocket Road and may have then headed eastbound on the Stone Mountain Freeway.

Officers attempted to serve a warrant on a location they believed the father was held, but he was gone and so was the child.

Anyone who sees them or their vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

