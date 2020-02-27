Amber Alert issued for 3 abducted Georgia children

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activiated an Amber Alert, Georgia's Levi's call, for three missing children out of Camden County.

The children, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Gentry, were reportedly abducted by their father around noon Wednesday in St. Mary's, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

Georgia State Patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry, and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

If you see them or know their location, you should call 911 or Camden County Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912-510-5100.