Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old abducted by teen father in Broward County: FDLE

A 17-year-old is suspected of 'forcibly removing' his 2-week-old son from the baby's mother Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for baby Joshua Quinteron.

The Coconut Creek Police Department says the baby is 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia’s son.

After being called to a domestic dispute in the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers discovered Garcia had taken the baby. Witnesses told investigators Garcia was hitting and shaking baby Joshua as he ran away from the scene.

The child is 19 days old, born on July 15, 2020.

Police believe Garcia got a ride from an Uber driver and took the child to Oakland Park in Broward County. He was last seen getting out of the Uber with the child near the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and NE 38th Street in Oakland Park.

The baby was last seen wearing a gray and blue onesie. Garcia was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. FDLE says he has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips tattooed on the left side of his neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.