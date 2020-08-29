AMBER ALERT: FBI searching for 1-year-old in suspected Chamblee kidnapping

The FBI and Chamblee Police Department are investigating a suspected kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy in Chamblee.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, has been issued for the child, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was last seen around 12:30 pm at 14 Clearview Drive in Chamblee.

Authorities said the child's mother was walking with the boy inside a stroller. At some point during her walk, an unknown male exited a car with a gun and took the boy.

Authorities described the suspect as a 28-year-old Hispanic male around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with a slim build and brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspect is believed to be driving southwest towards I-85 in a Maroon 2016 Acura MDX with Georgia license plater number RTJ0253.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Montufar-Barrera whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the FBI at 404-293-5169.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.