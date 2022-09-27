Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

article

UPDATE: Police have canceled this alert.

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening.

Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.

Porter is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with black hair in twists, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and burgundy pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.