Alligator lured out of family pond using raw chicken

An alligator was safely caught and later released after being found in a pond on a Bibb County family's property.

According to a post on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the animal did not have any intentions of leaving the pond. An Animal Enforcement Officer with the sheriff's office then used a chicken to lure the alligator from the pond into a dog trap.

A family who recently purchased the property told deputies they were concerned about the alligator because they had small children.

The sheriff's office says the gator was not harmed and was released away from the property.

