All things chai with Monica Sonny from The Chai Box on Good Day Atlanta

Get a taste of all things chai with The Chai Box on Good Day Atlanta. Whether served in a steaming hot cup, iced in a latte, or even flavoring delicious desserts, chai is nothing if not versatile. Monica Sonny stops by Good Day Atlanta with her son Ethan to talk about how she turned her passion for tea into a family business. For more information on Monica Sonny, her recipes or The Chai Box visit her website here. You can also follow them on social media @thechaibox .