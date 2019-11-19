Albany police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Albany, Georgia are investigating after a report of a kidnapping Tuesday evening.

It reportedly happened in the 1000 block of Wynngate Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

“The Albany Police Department is currently utilizing every resource available after receiving a report of an alleged kidnapping of a juvenile,” the Albany Police Department posted on their Facebook page. “Officers are continuing to confirm information, but the initial report of the alleged kidnapping involves a white van and a white male driver. At this time, officers have found no evidence of the incident. As precaution and until all information has been confirmed, APD is asking everyone to remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 229-431-2132.