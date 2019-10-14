AIX Chef Nick Leahy previews Taste of Atlanta on GDA

It's only Monday, but we're already getting excited for a fun and delicious weekend in Atlanta. The 18th Annual Taste of Atlanta is coming up at the Historic Fourth Ward Park, kicking off the three-day festival with the opening night party on Friday is Chef Nick Leahy from AIX and Tin Tin.

Leahy visited Good Day Atlanta with a taste of what he will be serving up, bay scallops with roasted corn and heirloom tomato butter. For more information on Taste of Atlanta click here. For more information on Chef Nick Leahy click here.