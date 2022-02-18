UGA linebacker accused of rape will be allowed to play in Pro Day

article

A UGA football player accused of rape will be allowed to participate in the program's Pro Day in Oconee County.

Adam Anderson appeared in court Friday morning for a motions hearing asking to be able to enter the county for the event.

According to the conditions of Anderson's bond, he must stay out of the County.

A superior court judge gave Anderson permission to go to the event but said afterward he must leave the county.

A police report said a 21-year-old woman accused UGA linebacker Adam Anderson of rape on Oct. 29.

There is a second alleged rape victim who came forward after the initial allegations surfaced. This incident allegedly happened in October 2020 in Oconee County.

According to the incident report pertaining to the initial allegations, a woman said she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her. The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

His attorney denies the allegations, telling ESPN that they are "unfounded and unsupported."

Anderson was suspended by Georgia while being investigated by Athens-Clarke County Police for the alleged rape. He surrendered himself voluntarily and received a $25,000 bond.

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court," Attorney Steve Sadow said in the statement. "He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."

At least three other Georgia football players gave their accounts of the evening the alleged incident occurred.

