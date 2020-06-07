Acworth police search for missing man

Acworth police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a mentally disabled man.

According to investigators, Michael Jones left his home in the Blue Springs Subdivision area Acworth and Kennesaw shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police noted that home surveillance showed Jones leaving with two packed bags.

According to his family, Jones has been previously diagnosed with a mental illness and does not drive. However, he has been known to use taxis in that past.

Michael Jones (Acworth Police Department)

Police believe Jones was last in the area of a Walmart located at 3105 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-3111.