Active shooter taken down at Ft. Detrick in Frederick; 2 hurt, schools on lockdown

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
FOX 5 DC

Active shooter investigation in Frederick, Maryland

Authorities are on the scene in Frederick for an active shooter emergency. At least two victims have been located and the shooter is said to be down.

DRONE FOOTAGE: Active shooter investigation in Frederick, MD

Drone footage shows the aftermath of an active shooter situation in Frederick, Maryland with 2 victims and 1 suspect.

FREDERICK, Md. - An active shooter has been taken down at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Maryland after an incident Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The incident was initially reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Images from the scene show law enforcement activity near the gates of the military installation.

Officials say two people have been hurt but did not elaborate on their injuries.

All schools in Frederick are on lockdown at this time.

Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation and Gov. Hogan has been brief on the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

