Active search for 'armed and dangerous' person of interest in Lumpkin County

article

Law enforcement from multiple agencies are conducting an active search for a person of interest in Lumpkin County who is considered armed and dangerous.

Dylan Finley is believed to be in the Auraria community along the county line near Highway 136 near Dawsonville, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media. Deputies said several agencies have been tracking Finley since Wednesday in Franklin County and that search has led them to Lumpkin County.

"I am asking all citizens of Lumpkin County to secure your vehicles, sheds, and homes as we continue the manhunt," Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard wrote on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

Finley is described by deputies as being a white male, 6-feet tall, with short hair or possibly bald wearing a gray or white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff said multiple charges are possible from several different law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

"The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office is working diligently in keeping the citizens safe," Sheriff Jarrard wrote. "I appreciate your assistance in this manner."

Anyone who sees someone matching that description is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.