Abbotts Hill Elementary School placed on soft lock down due to 'serious incident' involving police

article

Abbotts Hill Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to nearby police activity, Fulton County School said.

"Police have confirmed the school is not in imminent danger," the school district wrote in a statement. "As always, safety is the primary concern."

Johns Creek police said officers have also blocked off Abbott Bridge Road between Parson and Medlock Bridge roads.

"Students are being released on a normal schedule and all steps are being taken to create a safe, orderly dismissal. Traffic, buses, and car pick-up, will be diverted away from the area where the incident is occurring. Students who live in the impacted neighborhood or walk home, will remain at school until they can be safely released to parents/guardians," the school district wrote.

Johns Creek police work a "serious incident" near Abbotts Hill Elementary School on August 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police have not released too many other than officers are working a "serious incident" near the location.

The department has set up a command post on the school campus.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.