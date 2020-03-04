A Gwinnett County police officer goes above the call of duty for a birthday surprise

A Gwinnett County police officer noticed a woman standing at a bus stop with balloons and asked her where she was headed. Sergeant Nick Boney decided he would go above the call of duty and lend a helping hand, and it was all caught on tape.

Sergeant Nicholas Boney (Gwinnett County Police Department)

In the video, Sgt. Boney is shown asking the woman if she needs a ride home. While the woman was getting in the vehicle she tells Sgt. Boney that is was her daughter's birthday. Once the woman was inside the vehicle, Sgt. Boney tells another officer, Officer Jimmy Wilson, that he is going to give him his credit card so he can buy a birthday cake.

Officer Jimmy Wilson (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to a Tweet from the Gwinnett County police department, the video was found during an audit of police body cam videos.

Once Sgt. Boney and the mother arrived at her home, they are both greeted by her children.

Sgt. Boney even sticks around to sing the 'Happy Birthday' song to the 1-year-old before heading out to his next call.

According to police, the birthday surprise happened on January 10.